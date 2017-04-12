What are your favorite designers?

I would have to say that without a doubt, My Favorite Designers are Rocky & Jacob. Jacob the Founder and the Creator of “For the Stars Fashion House” has a well-tailored, classy costume boutique for all occasions. His partner Rocky is the Ultimate of Fashion Designers. The “For the Stars Fashion House” has the most Spectacular style of Fashion’s best, and their “Out of this world” shoes, along with a wide variety of accessories, that bar none, are the best you can acquire anywhere. With constant Fashion Shows to show off their high rated costumes, Jacob and Rocky always aim to please, and they hit that mark every time.

Website Link: Forthestars.com

Tell us about your personal style.

My personal style all depends on the day. To relax I wear comfortable shorts or jeans with a T-Shirt and my Nike tennis shoes. When Out on the Town, out come my polished Italian Tween fashioned shoes. My well pressed black or deep blue suits, from the Damt / Tween Company, with matching ties. My choice of color is contingent on my mood at the time. I like to present myself with a touch of Class so therefore, my accessories give my wardrobe that final touch of elegance.

What are your most memorable experiences on set?

I recently had the pleasure of attending the “Johnny Crisstopher Charity Foundation” “ HELP” in Las Vegas. Criss Angel, one of the most famous “illusionists” to date, opened the stage to some of the Top Stars for Entertainment. His goal is to raise awareness for Pediatric Cancer, and that in the end Cancer would be no more. Donations poured in all evening, and there was never a dry eye in the house. I felt so privileged, to be on stage with Criss Angel, and to witness a most heartfelt evening in many years. It was a night to remember forever. A memorable experience, for sure. Crissangelhelp.com

What was your favorite role?

I was type cast in a role that worked me harder than any other role in my career so far. Soccer is one tough game, and because I was the number one soccer player, I trained hard and had to play soccer ever day for hours, until I could prove that I could be that number one soccer player. This game, as difficult as it was, gave me strength, courage to go the extra mile, and it lifted my self-esteem higher than ever. My role as the number one soccer player gave me a sense of how it feels to win. To be the first, the best, and the unbeatable, took every drop of Blood, Sweat and Tears, and in the end, it was the most gratifying role in my career’s history.

How do you spend your free time?

Free time is precious in this business, so my number one goal is to get as much rest as possible. I have a beautiful dog “Skyla”, she is my best friend at the park every day. I meet up with some of my close friends, and go to dinner to catch up with some interesting conversation. I work out at the GYM at least 4 times a week, to keep my body in shape.

What kind of car do you drive?

I have a Porsche Carerra Convertible 2009. With the many beautiful sites to see here in Los Angeles, my convertible is a charm to drive. I also have a Mercedes Benz C 300 2010 for those days when the air conditioner is a relief from the heat, I feel blessed with this car.

Are you a morning person or a night person?

My mornings are sacred to me. It is the time when there is no one around, with no chatter or noise to shut down. These are the moments of reflection, meditation and calm for me. It is during these moments, that I am thankful to God, and for all the people who have Faith, who Believed in me, and have helped me get to where I am today. I use this time to clear my head, and just be. Some deep breathing exercises work well, to keep me centered. I love mornings, the Sun is out, the sky is clear, I have had my breakfast, my coffee and now I am ready for the day.