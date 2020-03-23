Where are you from and how did you get into
modeling?
I was raised in a small town in Holland, to an Indonesian/
Indian father and a Dutch mother. Modeling kind of
fell in my lap at age 15, when my aunt secretly sent
in a picture of me to the televised National Modeling
Competition. I was chosen to compete and made it to the
finals which eventually landed me in Miami to pursue a
modeling career. I am so fortunate to have worked with
many top photographers such as Fabrizio Gianni,
Steven Meisel, and Fabrizio Gianni and have appeared
in Campaigns such as Guess alongside Anna Nicole
Smith, Victoria Secret, and Corneliani and have been on
the covers of Magazines all over the world. After living
in Miami, my modeling career took me to New York and
eventually landed me in Los Angeles, which I now call
home with my sweet daughter.
Tell us about your personal style.
I am most comfortable in jeans, t-shirt and my black
Havaianas flip-flops but love dressing up classy,
sophisticated with a hint of sexy. I feel most sexy
wearing a pant suit with high heels, adding beautiful
gold accessories and showing just a touch of skin in the
neckline – leaving some imagination to the eye of the
beholder.
What are your favorite fashion designers?
There are many designers and styles I like but some of my
favorites are Alexandre Vauthier, Karigam and Georgio
Armani. I love the Tunisian new sustainable and ethical
fashion of Baraa. One of my favorite local designers is
Queen of Noise which is an Italian Brand based in Los
Angeles and I enjoy wearing the many beautiful bead
bracelet creations of “Bleu Griffin” designed by Philippe
Lee. I wear them a lot during my energy work with
animals and people.
How did you become a Reiki Master and
Medium for people and animals?
I discovered Reiki through a conversation with a total
stranger at a metaphysical store. I had never heard of
Reiki before but when she explained the healing benefits
of this vibrational energy, it immediately resonated with
me. I decided to explore my interest further through a
formal Reiki Training. It wasn’t long before I realized this
is what I was meant to do; heal and help people.
Reiki is one of the oldest healing systems often used as a
complement to conventional therapies in many hospitals.
Through clearing of blocked energy it can greatly reduce
stress and create a feeling of inner peace and harmony
so the body’s natural healing abilities can improve and
maintain optimal health. As an intuitive guide I use my
psychic-intuition to see, hear and feel information to
answer my client’s questions and concerns. In addition, I
also communicate with the afterlife as a medium to help
clients reconnect with a loved one who has passed on.
In addition I implement CBT, or cognitive behavioral
therapy, which is a technique that can help people find
new ways to behave by shifting their thought patterns. I
guide them in healing old mental and emotional wounds
that keep them stuck.
Who inspires you?
I am inspired by people who have overcome life’s toughest
obstacles to achieve some unbelievable things by adapting
themselves and a positive attitude. Former professional
basketball player Chris Herren is one such person. He is
an author and wellness advocate that has shared his story
of recovery with over 1 million people nationwide. His film
“The First Day” addresses teen substance use, while helping
refocus the conversation around addiction from the last day to
the first. I was blown away by his vulnerability in sharing his
story in front of high school students all over the country and
his profound connections with them who, in turn, have shared
their stories of struggle and strength. This film should be shown
at every high school on the first day of school. But I am most
inspired by my daughter. She continuously inspires me to work
on myself to set a good example by trying to the best I can be,
to love and support, to shelter, educate, push and nurture her.
What are your 2 favorite things in your closet?
I am obsessed with sneakers of any kind, but especially high
top sneakers. I find they can be so sexy on a woman paired
with their favorite jeans. They are always in style, not only for
athletic purposes but also give any outfit an edgy look. I rarely
leave the house without a cashmere scarf and I always have a
few of them in different colors in my car. They add a feeling of
luxury to any outfit. My favorites are handwoven in Nepal and
locally designed by my dear friend Yazemeenah Rossi.
What are your favorite foods?
I love food in general, but my favorite would have to be
the Indonesian Cuisine. Growing up in Holland you could
always find me in my dad or grandparents kitchen watching
and learning how to cook these flavorful dishes. I remember
the delicious smell standing in the kitchen watching my dad
meticulously cut all the ingredients and sauté everything in
a wok and making the sweet and spicy peanut sauce that
went with everything. Still to this day, I will eat that sauce with
anything and everything. Indonesian food for me represents
happiness, that largely involved around family gatherings with
guests sharing stories and funny jokes. One of my favorite
dishes are Sate Ayam, Nasi Goreng and Gado Gado. I have
my favorite cookbook in my kitchen “Indo Dutch Kitchen”
written by my fellow Dutch/Indonesian Jeff Keasberry to help
me make some of those delicious dishes.
Do you work out?
I get bored with practicing one type of exercise so I like to
do many different things to switch it up and keep it exciting.
From horseback riding, hiking, beach-walks, lifting weights,
motocross to rowing, paddle boarding and kayaking and I am
always up for trying and experiencing new things and sports.
I have a big bucket list of things to try…
What is your make up routine?
I usually don’t wear a lot of make up and with the right skincare
routine I usually don’t need to. All I will add is a plumping
lipgloss by Buxom, voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara by
L’Oréal, a little contouring to define my cheekbones and I
am out the door. I like the contouring palette by Smashbox
which I am currently using but sometimes I also use a bronzer
or powder that is a few shades darker than my skin, and a
foundation that is a few shades lighter for highlighting.
What’s your skincare routine?
I personally like skincare without too many steps and love
using products that are clean, natural and without any harsh
chemicals. I am using products at the moment from Karisma
Skincare that made a huge difference in the way my skin feels
and looks. I cleanse my face with the Face Polish which is a
make up remover and deep cleansing all in one, then use the
Face Elixir and finish with their super light weight SPF Formula
before I run out the door. I use their organic Honey Mask once
a day and not only because I love the way my skin feels but
also because its a quick mask. I don’t have the patience for
masks that take too long. I also use the The Better Skin Co.
Better Skin Lava Magik after a sweaty day to cleanse and
exfoliate which makes my skin feel super soft.
What do you always take to a shoot?
When I go to a shoot, there are a few items I like to bring. My
Beats headphones to listen to music in between shots. I love
listening to Reggae music which always puts me in a happy
mood. A great book. I am currently reading “ I forgot to die”
by Khalil Rafati who started my favorite juice and smoothie
bar “SunLife Organics” in Malibu. Its a true and inspiring story
about one man ultimately conquering his demons and wrote
himself a new life story. Body sheen oil by Karisma Skincare
to keep my skin glowing all day and of course skin colored
lingerie by On Gossamer to wear under any outfit we are
shooting that day.
What is your favorite movie?
I love watching true stories and documentaries. “ Intouchables”
is based on a true story of friendship between a handicap
millionaire (Francois Cluzet) and his street smart ex-con
caretaker (Omar Sy). An improbable camaraderie rooted
in honesty and humor between two individuals who, on the
surface, would seem to have nothing in common. Its funny,
emotional and uplifting. The documentary “Heal” is about a
scientific and spiritual journey where you discover that your
thoughts, beliefs, and emotions have a huge impact on your
health and ability to heal.
If you had to choose one favorite word, what would
it be?
Choice: All of us always have choices, and we are exercising
them every day, every minute, every second. Your life is a
product of choices. Choose YOU!!!
