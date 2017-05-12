AFROJACK, ARMIN VAN BUUREN, AXWELL /\ INGROSSO, DAVID GUETTA, HARDWELL, MARTIN GARRIX, DJ SNAKE, STEVE AOKI AND TIËSTO TO HEADLINE ULTRA EUROPE 2017 MAIN STAGE
ADAM BEYER, CARL COX, JOSEPH CAPRIATI, MARCO CAROLA, NIC FANCIULLI B2B EATS EVERYTHING, NICOLE MOUDABER, SASHA & JOHN DIGWEED AND SETH TROXLER B2B THE MARTINEZ BROTHERS TO HEADLINE RESISTANCE STAGE
ULTRA Europe, ‘Europe’s Premier Destination Music Festival’, is officially returning to Poljud Stadium on Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast this July for its fifth anniversary, equipped with its highly anticipated lineup.
Main Stage headlining artists include (in alphabetical order) Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Axwell /\ Ingrosso, David Guetta, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, DJ Snake, Steve Aoki and Tiësto.
RESISTANCE, having recently announced an eight-week Ibiza residency at Privilege this summer, will take on a larger role than ever before at ULTRA Europe. Some of the biggest names in house and techno will be playing back-to-back sets including (in alphabetical order) Nic Fanciulli b2b Eats Everything, Sasha & John Digweed and Seth Troxler b2b The Martinez Brothers. Also headlining will be techno legends Adam Beyer, Carl Cox, Joseph Capriati, Marco Carola and Nicole Moudaber.
Support acts will descend from far and wide to bring a diverse selection of dance music to the event, with Andrew Rayel, Fedde Le Grand, GTA, Rødhåd, Technasia and W&W all confirmed.
Further support includes Ben Gold, David Gravell, Dr Phunk, Elio Riso, Frank Walker, Heatbeat, Hector, Jay Hardway, Jewelz & Sparks, Jon Rundell, Julian Jordan, Kill the Buzz, Kura, Maddix, Manse, MaRLo, NLW, Orjan Nilsen, Ravitez, Ruben de Ronde b2b RODG, Sick Individuals, Suyano and, Tijana T.
ULTRA Europe will once more host four versatile stages in and around Split’s Poljud Stadium. Alongside the aforementioned Main Stage and RESISTANCE Stage, the UMF Radio Stage and the Arcadia Spectacular ‘Afterburner’ are set to return. Two highly esteemed labels, Jacked and Revealed, are each scheduled to host one day at the Afterburner.
The main event will play a signature role in the wider, weeklong Destination ULTRA experience, with lineups soon to be revealed for the RESISTANCE Opening Party, Brač Regatta, ULTRA Beach and RESISTANCE Vis over the coming weeks.
DESTINATION ULTRA 2017 Dates
13 July – RESISTANCE Opening Party at Giraffe Palm Beach House, Split
14-16 July – ULTRA Europe at Poljud Stadium, Split
17 July – Brač Regatta at Zlatni Rat Beach, Bol, Brač
18 July – ULTRA Beach at Hotel Amfora Grand Beach Resort, Hvar
19 July – RESISTANCE Vis at Fort George, Vis
Tickets for ULTRA Europe are now available exclusively at UltraEurope,com/tickets. With Early Bird tickets having already sold out, fans will have to act quickly to snatch up the remaining few at €169, after which, the price will increase to €199. For those looking to travel with friends, ULTRA Passport Packs are also on sale exclusively to ULTRA Passport holders. Once five tickets are purchased, a sixth ticket is unlocked.
DJ Headliners (in alphabetical order):
Adam Beyer
Afrojack
Armin van Buuren
Axwell /\ Ingrosso
Carl Cox
David Guetta
Hardwell
Joseph Capriati
Marco Carola
Martin Garrix
Nic Fanciulli b2b Eats Everything
Nicole Moudaber
Sasha & John Digweed
Seth Troxler b2b The Martinez Brothers
DJ Snake
Steve Aoki
Tiësto
Support Artists (in alphabetical order):
Andrew Rayel
Fedde Le Grand
GTA
Rødhåd
Technasia
W&W
Additional Support (in alphabetical order):
Ben Gold
David Gravell
Dr Phunk
Elio Riso
Frank Walker
Heatbeat
Hector
Jay Hardway
Jewelz & Sparks
Jon Rundell
Julian Jordan
Kill the Buzz
Kura
Maddix
Manse
MaRLo
NLW
Orjan Nilsen
Ravitez
Ruben de Ronde b2b RODG
Sick Individuals
Suyano
Tijana T
About ULTRA Worldwide™
ULTRA WORLDWIDE™ IS THE GLOBAL EDITION OF THE WORLD’S PREMIER ELECTRONIC MUSIC EVENT, ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL®.
The ULTRA brand in relation to live events was founded in 1997 in Miami by Executive Producer, President & CEO, Russell Faibisch, who began by producing electronic music events which led to the inaugural Ultra Music Festival® in 1999 on the sands of Miami Beach.
The internationally renowned festival, which has taken place every March since its inception, celebrated its nineteenth anniversary on March 24-26, 2017 by bringing over 165,000 music enthusiasts to the sold out waterfront event in the heart of the City of Miami. Ultra Music Festival®, recently voted the world’s #1 Festival by DJ Mag for the second consecutive year, returns to Bayfront Park for its twentieth annual edition on March 23-25, 2018.
Choosing to follow a unique and creative vision and a wholly organic growth focused on its true love for music, artists and fans alike, the ULTRA and ULTRA Worldwide™ brands represent not only the world’s biggest and most successful remaining INDEPENDENT electronic music festival brand, but also the most international festival brand in the world. Event organizers continue to transport the unrivaled experience from the Miami flagship festival to an ever-growing number of destinations and Ultranauts all over the globe.
Over the past nineteen years, thousands of the world’s most iconic DJs, producers and live acts have mesmerized audiences with awe-inspiring sets at ULTRA festivals in ARGENTINA, BALI, BRASIL, CHILE, CROATIA, IBIZA, JAPAN, KOREA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA and of course MIAMI, as well as ROAD TO ULTRA® events in BOLIVIA, CHILE, COLOMBIA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, KOREA, MACAU, PARAGUAY, PERU, THE PHILIPPINES, PUERTO RICO, SINGAPORE, TAIWAN, THAILAND and the USA. Each new global edition has been founded on the same successful recipe that has been perfected over nineteen years in Miami, combining the most diverse electronic talent with the most technologically advanced, large-scale festival productions in the world.
The ULTRA brands have pioneered the live stream experience with ‘ULTRA LIVE’ (with over 650 million live stream and recorded set views from Ultra Music Festival Miami since 2013) and the audio broadcasting platform ‘UMF RADIO’ (syndicated to FM Radio in over 62 countries and reaching more than 22 million listeners weekly). Also UMF FILMS’ collaboration with FINAL KID has seen some of the most visually breathtaking festival aftermovies in the music space, including a feature-length documentary exploring the explosion of dance music, entitled CAN U FEEL IT™, which was premiered on the red carpet at the Klipsch Amphitheater in Miami in 2012 and was exhibited in over 500 theaters across the Unites States.
2016 and 2017 have seen the ULTRA and ULTRA WORLDWIDE™ brands continue to push the boundaries even further, bringing an unparalleled combination of cutting edge productions and the world’s best electronic acts back to previous strongholds and new frontiers across the globe. With the SOLD-OUT edition of ULTRA Brasil®, ULTRA Singapore™ having become a full scale two-day festival, RESISTANCE’s debut standalone South America Tour, and the debut of ROAD TO ULTRA®’s Hong Kong, 2016 was the brand’s most successful year to date. A RESISTANCE summer residency at Privilege Ibiza is confirmed for 2017, while ULTRA China will debut in Shanghai on September 9-10, 2017. Also in 2017, two ROAD TO ULTRA® events will take place in New Delhi and India. ULTRA® have revealed further expansion into Australia for 2018. The ULTRA brand will be present in at least TWENTY-THREE COUNTRIES across SIX CONTINENTS worldwide by the end of 2018.