Hello Sierra, you looked amazing on your RUNWAY magazine shoot today.

Thank you so much!! I was in love with a couple of those pieces.

What was your favorite look?

I’d have the say the red dress was my favorite look overall for sure. The clean makeup, the art in the back, white walls, paint splattered ladder. My favorite, hands down.

Tell us what your favorite things in your closet are?

My sweatshirts and sweatpants, and my favorite pair of combat boots.

Are you a shoe fan?

Somewhat! It’s funny because I have several pairs of heels in my closet, but I really only wear one pair.

What is like shooting a typical episode of Empire? What is your schedule like?

It depends on how heavy Nessa is in the episode! But if she’s in it quite a bit or has a musical number, then it’s table read, fittings, a studio session at some point, and a few shoot days! So it can get kind of busy.

What is the funniest thing to ever happen to you on set?

Ah man! There have been some good moments on set, but one of the funniest moments was probably during the very first episode of filming when I was performing “Need Freedom.” During one of the takes, Terrence came onstage and started singing backup with me, and I was doing a good job of playing along until X, (‪Xzibit), came onstage and started doing that new age running man. I couldn’t hold it, I completely broke!

What kind of music do you listen too?

R&B, Hip Hop, Urban music mostly. Old school classics as well! Babyface, D’angelo, ‪Lauryn Hill, 80’s and 90’s music. But I have a plethora of music on my playlist, that’s just what I listen to the most.

What is your favorite movie?

Love and Basketball. I love Black Loveee.

What is your favorite color?

Any earth tone!

What are your favorite red carpet designers?

To be honest, I’m just now sort of getting into that stuff. I haven’t been super big on brand names. I literally only shop at my local mall and Target. That’ll probably change once I start looking into it little bit though!

How about some advice to aspiring talent?

Be head over heels in love and committed to your craft. Study. Practice. Don’t just work on the technical side, work on trusting yourself and your instincts and completely giving over to what it is that you want to do for the rest of your life.

Photographer: Kimberly Metz @kimberlymetzstudio

Stylist: Julia Perry @juliaperrystyle

Stylist Assistant: Joaquin Aristides Flores @aristidesfashion

Hair: Matilde Campos @tildebymatilde

Makeup: Barbara Yniguez @barbarawhodoesmakeup

Special Thanks: Artwork by Torquato

Michael Torquato deNicola

www.iamtorquato.com – @iamtorquato

Bert Esenherz

B&B&Co Gallery

516 E 4th Street

Los Angeles, CA 90013

www.eastcoastalien.com