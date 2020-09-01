Video of the Year
Billie Eilish: “everything i wanted”
Eminem: “Godzilla” [ft. Juice WRLD]
Future: “Life Is Good” [ft. Drake]
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
Taylor Swift: “The Man”
WINNER: The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”
Tricon Award
WINNER: Lady Gaga
Artist of the Year
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
WINNER: Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish: “everything i wanted”
Doja Cat: “Say So”
WINNER: Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”
Post Malone: “Circles”
Roddy Ricch: “The Box”
PUSH Best New Artist, Presented by Chime Banking
WINNER: Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
YUNGBLUD
Best Latin
Anuel: “China” [ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, KAROL G and J Balvin]
Bad Bunny: “Yo Perreo Sola”
Black Eyed Peas: “MAMACITA” [ft. Ozuna and J. Rey Soul]
KAROL G: “Tusa” [ft. Nicki Minaj]
WINNER: Maluma: “Qué Pena” [ft. J Balvin]
Best Direction
Billie Eilish: “xanny” (dir. Billie Eilish)
Doja Cat: “Say So” (dir. Hannah Lux Davis)
Dua Lipa: “Don’t Start Now” (dir. Nabil)
Harry Styles: “Adore You” (dir. Dave Meyers)
WINNER: Taylor Swift: “The Man” (dir. Taylor Swift)
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” (dir. Anton Tammi)
Best Collaboration
Ariana Grande / Justin Bieber: “Stuck with U”
Black Eyed Peas: “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)” [ft. J Balvin]
Ed Sheeran: “Beautiful People” [ft. Khalid]
Future: “Life Is Good” [ft. Drake]
KAROL G: “Tusa” [ft. Nicki Minaj]
WINNER: Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
Best Hip-Hop
DaBaby: “BOP”
Eminem: “Godzilla” [ft. Juice WRLD]
Future: “Life Is Good” [ft. Drake]
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”
Roddy Ricch: “The Box”
Travis Scott: “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
Video for Good
Anderson .Paak: “Lockdown”
Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell”
Demi Lovato: “I Love Me”
WINNER: H.E.R.: “I Can’t Breathe”
Lil Baby: “The Bigger Picture”
Taylor Swift: “The Man”
Best R&B
Alicia Keys: “Underdog”
Chloe x Halle: “Do It”
H.E.R.: “Slide” [ft. YG]
Khalid: “Eleven” [ft. Summer Walker]
Lizzo: “CUZ I LOVE YOU”
WINNER: The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”
Best Pop
WINNER: BTS: “ON”
Halsey: “You should be sad”
Jonas Brothers: “What a Man Gotta Do”
Justin Bieber: “Intentions” [ft. Quavo]
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
Taylor Swift: “Lover”
Best Rock
blink-182: “Happy Days”
WINNER: Coldplay: “Orphans”
Evanescence: “Wasted on You”
Fall Out Boy: “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” [ft. Wyclef Jean]
Green Day: “Oh Yeah!”
The Killers: “Caution”
Best Cinematography
5 Seconds of Summer: “Old Me” (cinematography: Kieran Fowler)
Camila Cabello: “My Oh My” [ft. DaBaby] (cinematography: Dave Meyers)
Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” (cinematography: Christopher Probst)
Katy Perry: “Harleys in Hawaii” (cinematography: Arnau Valls)
WINNER: Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me” (cinematography: Thomas Kloss)
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” (cinematography: Oliver Millar)
Best Visual Effects
Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” (visual effects: Drive Studios)
Demi Lovato: “I Love Me” (visual effects: Hoody FX)
WINNER: Dua Lipa: “Physical” (visual effects: EIGHTY4)
Harry Styles: “Adore You” (visual effects: Mathematic)
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me” (visual effects: Ingenuity Studios)
Travis Scott: “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” (visual effects: Artjail, Scissor Films and Freenjoy)
Best Music Video From Home
5 Seconds of Summer: “Wildflower”
WINNER: Ariana Grande / Justin Bieber: “Stuck with U”
blink-182: “Happy Days”
Drake: “Toosie Slide”
John Legend: “Bigger Love”
twenty one pilots: “Level of Concern”
Best Quarantine Performance
Chloe & Halle: “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
WINNER: CNCO: Unplugged at Home
DJ D-Nice: Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend: #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga: “Smile” from One World: Together at Home
Post Malone: Nirvana Tribute
Best K-Pop
(G)I-DLE: “Oh My God”
WINNER: BTS: “ON”
EXO: “Obsession”
Monsta X: “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”
Tomorrow X Together: “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
Red Velvet: “Psycho”
Best Group
5 Seconds of Summer
The 1975
BLACKPINK
WINNER: BTS
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
MONSTA X
Now United
twenty one pilots
Best Alternative
The 1975: “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
All Time Low: “Some Kind of Disaster”
FINNEAS: “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
Lana Del Rey: “Doin’ time”
WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly: “Bloody Valentine”
twenty one pilots: “Level of Concern”
Best Editing
Halsey: “Graveyard” (editing: Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia and Tim Montana)
James Blake: “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” (editing: Frank Lebon)
Lizzo: “Good as Hell” (editing: Russell Santos and Sofia Kerpan)
WINNER:Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” (editing: Alexandre Moors and Nuno Xico)
Rosalía: “A Palé” (editing: Andre Jones)
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” (editing: Janne Vartia and Tim Montana)
Best Art Direction
A$AP Rocky: “Babushka Boi” (art direction: A$AP Rocky and Nadia Lee Cohen)
Dua Lipa: “Physical” (art direction: Anna Colomer Nogué)
Harry Styles: “Adore You” (art direction: Laura Ellis Cricks)
WINNER: Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” (art direction: Christian Stone)
Selena Gomez: “Boyfriend” (art direction: Tatiana Bianca van Sauter)
Taylor Swift: “Lover” (art direction: Ethan Tobman)
Best Choreography
WINNER: BTS: “ON” (choreography: Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun and Lee Byung Eun)
CNCO / Natti Natasha: “Honey Boo” (choreography: Kyle Hanagami)
DaBaby: “BOP” (choreography: Dani Leigh and Cherry)
Dua Lipa: “Physical” (choreography: Charm La’Donna)
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me” (choreography: Richy Jackson)
Normani: “Motivation” (choreography: Sean Bankhead)