Video of the Year

Billie Eilish: “everything i wanted”

Eminem: “Godzilla” [ft. Juice WRLD]

Future: “Life Is Good” [ft. Drake]

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

Taylor Swift: “The Man”

WINNER: The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”

Tricon Award

WINNER: Lady Gaga

Artist of the Year

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

WINNER: Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish: “everything i wanted”

Doja Cat: “Say So”

WINNER: Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”

Post Malone: “Circles”

Roddy Ricch: “The Box”

PUSH Best New Artist, Presented by Chime Banking

WINNER: Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

Best Latin

Anuel: “China” [ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, KAROL G and J Balvin]

Bad Bunny: “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas: “MAMACITA” [ft. Ozuna and J. Rey Soul]

KAROL G: “Tusa” [ft. Nicki Minaj]

WINNER: Maluma: “Qué Pena” [ft. J Balvin]

Best Direction

Billie Eilish: “xanny” (dir. Billie Eilish)

Doja Cat: “Say So” (dir. Hannah Lux Davis)

Dua Lipa: “Don’t Start Now” (dir. Nabil)

Harry Styles: “Adore You” (dir. Dave Meyers)

WINNER: Taylor Swift: “The Man” (dir. Taylor Swift)

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” (dir. Anton Tammi)

Best Collaboration

Ariana Grande / Justin Bieber: “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas: “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)” [ft. J Balvin]

Ed Sheeran: “Beautiful People” [ft. Khalid]

Future: “Life Is Good” [ft. Drake]

KAROL G: “Tusa” [ft. Nicki Minaj]

WINNER: Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

Best Hip-Hop

DaBaby: “BOP”

Eminem: “Godzilla” [ft. Juice WRLD]

Future: “Life Is Good” [ft. Drake]

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”

Roddy Ricch: “The Box”

Travis Scott: “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

Video for Good

Anderson .Paak: “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato: “I Love Me”

WINNER: H.E.R.: “I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Baby: “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift: “The Man”

Best R&B

Alicia Keys: “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle: “Do It”

H.E.R.: “Slide” [ft. YG]

Khalid: “Eleven” [ft. Summer Walker]

Lizzo: “CUZ I LOVE YOU”

WINNER: The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”

Best Pop

WINNER: BTS: “ON”

Halsey: “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers: “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber: “Intentions” [ft. Quavo]

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

Taylor Swift: “Lover”

Best Rock

blink-182: “Happy Days”

WINNER: Coldplay: “Orphans”

Evanescence: “Wasted on You”

Fall Out Boy: “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” [ft. Wyclef Jean]

Green Day: “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers: “Caution”

Best Cinematography

5 Seconds of Summer: “Old Me” (cinematography: Kieran Fowler)

Camila Cabello: “My Oh My” [ft. DaBaby] (cinematography: Dave Meyers)

Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” (cinematography: Christopher Probst)

Katy Perry: “Harleys in Hawaii” (cinematography: Arnau Valls)

WINNER: Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me” (cinematography: Thomas Kloss)

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” (cinematography: Oliver Millar)

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” (visual effects: Drive Studios)

Demi Lovato: “I Love Me” (visual effects: Hoody FX)

WINNER: Dua Lipa: “Physical” (visual effects: EIGHTY4)

Harry Styles: “Adore You” (visual effects: Mathematic)

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me” (visual effects: Ingenuity Studios)

Travis Scott: “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” (visual effects: Artjail, Scissor Films and Freenjoy)

Best Music Video From Home

5 Seconds of Summer: “Wildflower”

WINNER: Ariana Grande / Justin Bieber: “Stuck with U”

blink-182: “Happy Days”

Drake: “Toosie Slide”

John Legend: “Bigger Love”

twenty one pilots: “Level of Concern”

Best Quarantine Performance

Chloe & Halle: “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

WINNER: CNCO: Unplugged at Home

DJ D-Nice: Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend: #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga: “Smile” from One World: Together at Home

Post Malone: Nirvana Tribute

Best K-Pop

(G)I-DLE: “Oh My God”

WINNER: BTS: “ON”

EXO: “Obsession”

Monsta X: “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X Together: “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet: “Psycho”

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

The 1975

BLACKPINK

WINNER: BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

MONSTA X

Now United

twenty one pilots

Best Alternative

The 1975: “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low: “Some Kind of Disaster”

FINNEAS: “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey: “Doin’ time”

WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly: “Bloody Valentine”

twenty one pilots: “Level of Concern”

Best Editing

Halsey: “Graveyard” (editing: Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia and Tim Montana)

James Blake: “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” (editing: Frank Lebon)

Lizzo: “Good as Hell” (editing: Russell Santos and Sofia Kerpan)

WINNER:Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” (editing: Alexandre Moors and Nuno Xico)

Rosalía: “A Palé” (editing: Andre Jones)

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” (editing: Janne Vartia and Tim Montana)

Best Art Direction

A$AP Rocky: “Babushka Boi” (art direction: A$AP Rocky and Nadia Lee Cohen)

Dua Lipa: “Physical” (art direction: Anna Colomer Nogué)

Harry Styles: “Adore You” (art direction: Laura Ellis Cricks)

WINNER: Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” (art direction: Christian Stone)

Selena Gomez: “Boyfriend” (art direction: Tatiana Bianca van Sauter)

Taylor Swift: “Lover” (art direction: Ethan Tobman)

Best Choreography

WINNER: BTS: “ON” (choreography: Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun and Lee Byung Eun)

CNCO / Natti Natasha: “Honey Boo” (choreography: Kyle Hanagami)

DaBaby: “BOP” (choreography: Dani Leigh and Cherry)

Dua Lipa: “Physical” (choreography: Charm La’Donna)

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me” (choreography: Richy Jackson)

Normani: “Motivation” (choreography: Sean Bankhead)