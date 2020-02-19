The Museum of Modern Art is an art museum located in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, on 53rd Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues. It plays a major role in developing and collecting modern art, and is often identified as one of the largest and most influential museums of modern art in the world.

Address: 11 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019 Phone: (212) 708-9400 Architects: Yoshio Taniguchi, Edward Durell Stone, Philip GoodwinArchitectural styles: Modern architecture, Contemporary architecture, International Style

SHOT: JAN 1st to FEB 24th by David Saffron