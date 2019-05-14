Every spring, the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute in New York City transforms into the ultimate fashion exhibit: showcasing a broad range of celebrities as almost walking works of art for a Monday night event known as the “Met Gala”.
Taking place on the first Monday of May, spectators range from fashion designers and journalists —to a worldwide social media audience that can’t help but marvel at the night’s extraordinary ensembles.
It’s a grand tradition, and Monday night’s event was no exception; particularly because the theme was “camp.”
No, not summer camp.
This year’s theme (in celebration of the museum’s new “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibit) was inspired by writer Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on Camp.”
“It is not a natural mode of sensibility, if there be any such. Indeed the essence of Camp is its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration,” Sontag wrote, and concluded, “The ultimate Camp statement: it’s good because it’s awful.”
From models, singers, actors, and even social media stars: Celebrities certainly made statements on the Met Gala carpet this year! (05.06.19)