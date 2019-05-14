Every spring, the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute in New York City transforms into the ultimate fashion exhibit: showcasing a broad range of celebrities as almost walking works of art for a Monday night event known as the “Met Gala”.

Guo Pei / China: Through the Looking Glass – Rihanna’s Met Gala, 2015. (Getty Images)

Taking place on the first Monday of May, spectators range from fashion designers and journalists —to a worldwide social media audience that can’t help but marvel at the night’s extraordinary ensembles.

Cher and Paulette Betts, 1974. Theme: Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design. (Credit: Ron Galella/WireImage)

It’s a grand tradition, and Monday night’s event was no exception; particularly because the theme was “camp.”

Met Gala, 2019: Cardi B (Getty Images)

No, not summer camp.

This year’s theme (in celebration of the museum’s new “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibit) was inspired by writer Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on Camp.”

“It is not a natural mode of sensibility, if there be any such. Indeed the essence of Camp is its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration,” Sontag wrote, and concluded, “The ultimate Camp statement: it’s good because it’s awful.”

Met Gala, 2019: Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner. (Getty Images)

From models, singers, actors, and even social media stars: Celebrities certainly made statements on the Met Gala carpet this year! (05.06.19)

Here are five stunning looks from this year’s Met Gala (in no particular order):

Met Gala, 2019: Naomi Campbell. (Getty Images)

Met Gala, 2019: Kendall Jenner. (Getty Images)

Met Gala, 2019: Joan Smalls. (Getty Images)

Met Gala, 2019: Ciara. (Getty Images)

Met Gala, 2019: Alexa Chung. (Getty Images)

Our absolute favorite look from Monday’s Met goes to Kendall Jenner’s Victoria’s Secret-style ensemble:

Met Gala, 2019: Kendall Jenner. (Getty Images)

Check out all of the attendees and their over-the-top outfits on The Met Gala’s Official Instagram Page!

It’s okay RiRi – you can sit this one out.

We have plenty of past Rihanna Met looks to hold us over..

Until next year!