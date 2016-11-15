GOOGLE NEWSWIRE:

Koko Kollection by Kylie Cosmetics.

Just when we think we can’t girl-crush any harder on Khloé Kardashian, she of delightfully unfiltered candor and designer of our new go-to denim line, Khlo goes and does yet another thing to make her our favorite sister. (Kidding! Kind of.) She just announced she’ll soon be releasing a new makeup collaboration, and it’s not with just anyone—she’s keeping it in the family. Guys, she’s teaming up Kylie. WHY HASN’T THIS HAPPENED SOONER?!

Dubbed the Koko Kollection by Kylie Cosmetics (“K” pun all hers), the line includes four new lip kit shades housed in special-edition golden packaging. There’s three matte colors—Gorg, a burgundy, Okurrr, a fuchsia, Khlo$, an everyday nude, and a sparkly gloss called Damn Gina. (A cheat sheet on the slang for you olds. Don’t worry we Googled it too.) The collab marks the first for Kylie’s makeup line.

Here’s a look at the packaging:

Ever the proud sister, Kylie treated her Snapchat followers to sneak peeks of all the shades and gave Khloé props. “This is by far one of my favorite projects, and Khloé you did such a good job,” she said in a Snap. Take a look at the swatches:

The best part? Instead of paying the $66 face-value for the whole bundle, they’re offering all four products for $40 on . Another bonus: Kylie is waiving domestic shipping costs for orders of $40 or more. More of this please!