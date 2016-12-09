The summer is full of excitement and fun and Kira Kosarin is the life of the Party here at RUNWAY.

Welcome Kira to the News Desk at RUNWAY,

Did you have fun today on the photo shoot?

I had the best time. Rocky Gathercole is such an incredible designer and his work couldn’t be more my style, so getting to wear his pieces was really amazing. I loved the energy of the whole shoot.

You are an amazing dancer, how did you get started?

Thank you! My mom was an SAB (School of American Ballet) trained ballerina before dancing on Broadway for many years, so she exposed me to dance when I was very young. I fell in love with all styles of dance as a little kid and started studying ballet seriously at age 8. It’s still one of my greatest passions in life.

What was it like growing up with parents who were Broadway Performers?

If was really wonderful. My house has always been filled with music, and growing up with that constant creativity around me was great. It was also great to have parents who had seen and worked with so many child actors and knew how hard it was to work full time as a young kid; they encouraged me to wait, go through school, and grow up before attempting to start a career. I’m so grateful for that.

What fashion are you wearing this summer?

I generally like to dress in very chic, simple, monochromatic outfits, but this summer I’m playing a lot with fun color and pattern. I feel like the hot summer days are a perfect excuse to shake things up a bit!

What are your favorite accessories?

I’ve loving the 90s-inspired accessories that have been coming back around lately. Right now I’m very into the fact that chokers are back. They add a little bit of a cool, retro, edgy feel to pretty much anything, which I love.

What trends do you think will be hot for Fall?

I would love to see this whole movement of female empowerment be expressed in women’s fashion. Strong, menswear-inspired garments balanced with feminine silhouettes are always really interesting to me.

Tell us about your show “The Thundermans”, what your favorite part of the show.

The Thundermans follows a family of retired superheroes hiding in suburbia and trying to make their way through life. I love that it’s a silly, fun, action-packed show, but it also takes the time to ground in reality and focus on the real issues that kids and teens face every day.

We heard you guest stared on “School of Rock”, who that go?

I did! It was fun. I got to play the antagonist, which was really cool change given that I’ve been playing a superhero for a few years.

Any red carpet events coming up?

Always! Right now I’m planning my outfit for the Kid’s Choice Sports awards. We’re trying to find a fun balance between sporty and glam. Stay tuned!

Do you have any pets?

I do! My long-haired chihuahua/terrier mix Delilah. We rescued her a little over a year ago and she’s a part of the family. I love her like crazy.

What are your plans for the rest of 2016?

I’ll be working on Season Four of The Thundermans through the end of the Fall, then I’m planning to hopefully to some family travel to South East Asia. My parents and I don’t have a lot of time to travel together, so we want to take advantage of my time off and explore the world as much as possible. I can’t wait.

PHOTOGRAPHER: DONALD WHITMAN

STYLIST: JULIA PERRY

HAIR/MAKEUP: KENYE HART