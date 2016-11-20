When John F. Kennedy was inaugurated more than fifty years ago, he recognized the potential and the need for the two miles of Pennsylvania Avenue connecting the U.S. Capitol to the White House to become “Grand, The Main Street of America.” Today, thanks largely to the work of the Pennsylvania Avenue Development Corporation, Pennsylvania Avenue bears little resemblance to what Kennedy saw, and still the development continues. In the 2000’s, attention became focused on the iconic landmark, the Washington, D.C. Old Post Office. Added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973, planners struggled as to what its future should be. Ultimately it was decided that with its location in the city’s center and proximity to both the White House and the U.S. Capitol the Old Post Office deserved to be restored to its former architectural grandeur and be re-born as arguably the city’s most luxurious hotel, worthy of hosting heads of state, celebrities, dignitaries and well-heeled business and leisure travelers.

In 2013, after reviewing and vetting numerous proposals from the most prestigious hotel companies in the world, Trump Hotels was chosen by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to be the developer of this most sought-after hotel redevelopment opportunity in the country. Seen as a generational asset by the Trump family, the new hotel anchors the Northwest end of the Pennsylvania Avenue redevelopment and has undergone an extensive $200 million restoration to become the Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C.

“WHEN COMPLETED, THIS WILL BE ONE OF THE FINEST HOTELS ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD. THE BUILDING ITSELF, WHICH IS TOTALLY IRREPLACEABLE, IS GOING TO BE BROUGHT BACK TO FAR BEYOND ITS ORIGINAL GRANDEUR.” -DONALD J. TRUMP

The Old Post Office, the city’s original postal center, has endured a series of uses throughout the years. Opened in 1899, it included a Clock Tower, which at 315 feet, remains the second tallest building in the city and provides panoramic views of Washington, D.C. In 1976, The Bells of Congress, replicas of those at London’s Westminster Abbey, were given to the United States as a Bicentennial gift from the Ditchley Foundation in England, and are housed in the Tower. When the National Park Service reopens the Clock Tower in the coming months the bells will again ring on Federal Holidays, Days of National Mourning, the Opening and Closing of Congress, and Thursday nights for practice.

Guests arrive at the Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C from the main entrance on 11th Street. Creating a stunning arrival experience, the entry features materials such as backlit marble and limited mullion glass with a steel and glass porte cochere cantilevering in both directions.

Inside the heart of the Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C is the Grand Lobby, a soaring nine-story atrium which functions as the hotel’s main gathering place and the location of the Benjamin Bar and Lounge. The Grand Lobby is furnished in rich jewel tones and gold accents and is elegantly finished with hand-woven area rugs, soaring brass fixtures and crystal chandeliers. Prominently located on the mezzanine and overlooking the iconic Clock Tower is BLT Prime by David Burke, the hotel’s signature restaurant featuring two exclusive dining rooms ideal for private parties and gatherings.