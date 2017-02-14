“Don’t Let Me Down” — The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya

Dance/Electronic Album

“Skin” — Flume

Contemporary Instrumental Album

“Culcha Vulcha” — Snarky Puppy

Rock Performance

“Blackstar” — David Bowie

Metal Performance

“Dystopia” — Megadeth

Rock Song

“Blackstar” — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

Rock Album

“Tell Me I’m Pretty” — Cage the Elephant

Alternative Music Album

“Blackstar” — David Bowie

R&B Performance

“Cranes in the Sky” — Solange

Traditional R&B Performance

“Angel” — Lalah Hathaway

R&B Song

“Lake By the Ocean” — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell) (read our interview)

Urban Contemporary Album

“Lemonade” — Beyoncé

R&B Album

“Lalah Hathaway Live” — Lalah Hathaway

Rap Performance

“No Problem” — Chance the Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

Rap/Sung Performance

“Hotline Bling” — Drake

Rap Song

“Hotline Bling” — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

Rap Album

“Coloring Book” — Chance the Rapper

Country Solo Performance

“My Church” — Maren Morris

Country Duo/Group Performance

“Jolene” — Pentatonix featuring Dolly Parton

Country Song

“Humble and Kind” — Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)

Country Album

“A Sailor’s Guide to Earth” — Sturgill Simpson (read our interview)

New Age Album

“White Sun II” — White Sun

Improvised Jazz Solo

“I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” — John Scofield, soloist

Jazz Vocal Album

“Take Me to the Alley” — Gregory Porter

Jazz Instrumental Album

“Country for Old Men” — John Scofield

Large Jazz Ensemble Album

“Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom” — Ted Nash Big Band

Latin Jazz Album

“Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac” — Chucho Valdés

Gospel Performance/Song

“God Provides” — Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Thy Will” — Hillary Scott & the Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters

Gospel Album

“Losing My Religion” — Kirk Franklin (read our interview)

Contemporary Christian Music Album

“Love Remains” — Hillary Scott & the Scott Family

Roots Gospel Album

“Hymns” — Joey + Rory

Latin Pop Album

“Un Besito Mas” — Jesse & Joy

Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

“iLevitable” — iLe

Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

“Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo)” — Vicente Fernández

Tropical Latin Album

“Donde Están?” — Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo

American Roots Performance

“House of Mercy” — Sarah Jarosz

American Roots Song

“Kid Sister” — Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers)

Americana Album

“This Is Where I Live” — William Bell

Bluegrass Album

“Coming Home” — O’Connor Band With Mark O’Connor

Traditional Blues Album

“Porcupine Meat” — Bobby Rush

Contemporary Blues Album

“The Last Days of Oakland” — Fantastic Negrito

Folk Album

“Undercurrent” — Sarah Jarosz

Regional Roots Music Album

“E Walea” — Kalani Pe’a

Reggae Album

“Ziggy Marley” — Ziggy Marley

World Music Album

“Sing Me Home” — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

Children’s Album

“Infinity Plus One” — Secret Agent 23 Skidoo

Spoken Word Album

“In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, and Fun in the Sandbox” — Carol Burnett

Comedy Album

“Talking for Clapping” — Patton Oswalt

Musical Theater Album

“The Color Purple”

Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Miles Ahead” (Miles Davis & Various Artists)

Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” — John Williams, composer

Song Written for Visual Media

“Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: “Trolls”

Instrumental Composition

“Spoken at Midnight” — Ted Nash, composer

Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“You And I” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“Flintstones” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Recording Package

“Blackstar” — Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie)

Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

“Edith Piaf 1915-2015” — Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf)

Album Notes

“Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along” — Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

Historical Album

“The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12” (Collector’s Edition), Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Mark Wilder, mastering engineer (Bob Dylan)

Engineered Album, Non-Classical

“Blackstar” — David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen & Tony Visconti, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (David Bowie)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Greg Kurstin

Remixed Recording

“Tearing Me Up” (RAC Remix) — André Allen Anjos, remixer (Bob Moses)

Surround Sound Album

“Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L’instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement” — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, surround mix engineers; Dmitriy Lipay, surround mastering engineer; Dmitriy Lipay, surround producer (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)

Engineered Album, Classical

“Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles” — Mark Donahue & Fred Vogler, engineers (James Conlon, Guanqun Yu, Joshua Guerrero, Patricia Racette, Christopher Maltman, Lucy Schaufer, Lucas Meachem, LA Opera Chorus & Orchestra)

Producer of the Year, Classical

David Frost

Orchestral Performance

“Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9” — Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Opera Recording

“Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles” — James Conlon, conductor; Joshua Guerrero, Christopher Maltman, Lucas Meachem, Patricia Racette, Lucy Schaufer & Guanqun Yu; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus)

Choral Performance

“Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1” — Krzysztof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director (Nikolay Didenko, Agnieszka Rehlis & Johanna Rusanen; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir)

Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Steve Reich” — Third Coast Percussion

Classical Instrumental Solo

“Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway” — Zuill Bailey; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony)

Classical Solo Vocal Album

TIE: “Schumann & Berg” — Dorothea Röschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist;

and “Shakespeare Songs” — Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist (Michael Collins, Elizabeth Kenny, Lawrence Power & Adam Walker)

Classical Compendium

“Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle” — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

Contemporary Classical Composition

“Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway” — Michael Daugherty, composer (Zuill Bailey, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

Music Video

“Formation” — Beyoncé

Music Film

“The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years” — Ron Howard, video director; Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Scott Pascucci & Nigel Sinclair, video producers