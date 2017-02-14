The complete list of winners:
Record of the Year
“Hello” — Adele
Album of the Year
“25” — Adele (read our review)
Song of the Year
“Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
New Artist
Chance the Rapper (read our review of “Coloring Book”)
Pop Solo Performance
“Hello” — Adele
Pop Duo/Group Performance:
“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots
Traditional Pop Vocal Album
“Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin” — Willie Nelson
Pop Vocal Album
“25” — Adele
Dance Recording
“Don’t Let Me Down” — The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya
Dance/Electronic Album
“Skin” — Flume
Contemporary Instrumental Album
“Culcha Vulcha” — Snarky Puppy
Rock Performance
“Blackstar” — David Bowie
Metal Performance
“Dystopia” — Megadeth
Rock Song
“Blackstar” — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)
Rock Album
“Tell Me I’m Pretty” — Cage the Elephant
Alternative Music Album
“Blackstar” — David Bowie
R&B Performance
“Cranes in the Sky” — Solange
Traditional R&B Performance
“Angel” — Lalah Hathaway
R&B Song
“Lake By the Ocean” — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell) (read our interview)
Urban Contemporary Album
“Lemonade” — Beyoncé
R&B Album
“Lalah Hathaway Live” — Lalah Hathaway
Rap Performance
“No Problem” — Chance the Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
Rap/Sung Performance
“Hotline Bling” — Drake
Rap Song
“Hotline Bling” — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)
Rap Album
“Coloring Book” — Chance the Rapper
Country Solo Performance
“My Church” — Maren Morris
Country Duo/Group Performance
“Jolene” — Pentatonix featuring Dolly Parton
Country Song
“Humble and Kind” — Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)
Country Album
“A Sailor’s Guide to Earth” — Sturgill Simpson (read our interview)
New Age Album
“White Sun II” — White Sun
Improvised Jazz Solo
“I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” — John Scofield, soloist
Jazz Vocal Album
“Take Me to the Alley” — Gregory Porter
Jazz Instrumental Album
“Country for Old Men” — John Scofield
Large Jazz Ensemble Album
“Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom” — Ted Nash Big Band
Latin Jazz Album
“Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac” — Chucho Valdés
Gospel Performance/Song
“God Provides” — Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“Thy Will” — Hillary Scott & the Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters
Gospel Album
“Losing My Religion” — Kirk Franklin (read our interview)
Contemporary Christian Music Album
“Love Remains” — Hillary Scott & the Scott Family
Roots Gospel Album
“Hymns” — Joey + Rory
Latin Pop Album
“Un Besito Mas” — Jesse & Joy
Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
“iLevitable” — iLe
Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
“Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo)” — Vicente Fernández
Tropical Latin Album
“Donde Están?” — Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo
American Roots Performance
“House of Mercy” — Sarah Jarosz
American Roots Song
“Kid Sister” — Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers)
Americana Album
“This Is Where I Live” — William Bell
Bluegrass Album
“Coming Home” — O’Connor Band With Mark O’Connor
Traditional Blues Album
“Porcupine Meat” — Bobby Rush
Contemporary Blues Album
“The Last Days of Oakland” — Fantastic Negrito
Folk Album
“Undercurrent” — Sarah Jarosz
Regional Roots Music Album
“E Walea” — Kalani Pe’a
Reggae Album
“Ziggy Marley” — Ziggy Marley
World Music Album
“Sing Me Home” — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
Children’s Album
“Infinity Plus One” — Secret Agent 23 Skidoo
Spoken Word Album
“In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, and Fun in the Sandbox” — Carol Burnett
Comedy Album
“Talking for Clapping” — Patton Oswalt
Musical Theater Album
“The Color Purple”
Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
“Miles Ahead” (Miles Davis & Various Artists)
Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” — John Williams, composer
Song Written for Visual Media
“Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: “Trolls”
Instrumental Composition
“Spoken at Midnight” — Ted Nash, composer
Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“You And I” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“Flintstones” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
Recording Package
“Blackstar” — Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie)
Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
“Edith Piaf 1915-2015” — Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf)
Album Notes
“Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along” — Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)
Historical Album
“The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12” (Collector’s Edition), Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Mark Wilder, mastering engineer (Bob Dylan)
Engineered Album, Non-Classical
“Blackstar” — David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen & Tony Visconti, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (David Bowie)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Greg Kurstin
Remixed Recording
“Tearing Me Up” (RAC Remix) — André Allen Anjos, remixer (Bob Moses)
Surround Sound Album
“Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L’instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement” — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, surround mix engineers; Dmitriy Lipay, surround mastering engineer; Dmitriy Lipay, surround producer (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)
Engineered Album, Classical
“Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles” — Mark Donahue & Fred Vogler, engineers (James Conlon, Guanqun Yu, Joshua Guerrero, Patricia Racette, Christopher Maltman, Lucy Schaufer, Lucas Meachem, LA Opera Chorus & Orchestra)
Producer of the Year, Classical
David Frost
Orchestral Performance
“Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9” — Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Opera Recording
“Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles” — James Conlon, conductor; Joshua Guerrero, Christopher Maltman, Lucas Meachem, Patricia Racette, Lucy Schaufer & Guanqun Yu; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus)
Choral Performance
“Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1” — Krzysztof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director (Nikolay Didenko, Agnieszka Rehlis & Johanna Rusanen; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir)
Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
“Steve Reich” — Third Coast Percussion
Classical Instrumental Solo
“Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway” — Zuill Bailey; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony)
Classical Solo Vocal Album
TIE: “Schumann & Berg” — Dorothea Röschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist;
and “Shakespeare Songs” — Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist (Michael Collins, Elizabeth Kenny, Lawrence Power & Adam Walker)
Classical Compendium
“Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle” — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
Contemporary Classical Composition
“Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway” — Michael Daugherty, composer (Zuill Bailey, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
Music Video
“Formation” — Beyoncé
Music Film
“The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years” — Ron Howard, video director; Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Scott Pascucci & Nigel Sinclair, video producers