For over two decades, the Black Eyed Peas topped chart after chart with their free-spirited, universal anthems – combining catchy lyrics, powerhouse vocals, and the ingenious mix of both electronica and hip-hop style beats.

The award-winning music group have had a plethora of songs topping the Billboard charts.

In fact, next year marks the Fifteenth Year anniversary of one of their most well-known, global hits:

“My Humps” (2005)

Though a fan-favorite that echoed from radio stations across the world with an outstanding Billboard reign, it received much backlash from music critics. This was said to be due to its “provocative lyrics” and the “exploitation of the female body”.

However, if you actually listen to what Stacy Ferguson, known as “Fergie”, explains throughout the upbeat song – it is quite the opposite..

The song explains how superficial men chase women.

Mesmerized by the woman’s assets, he’s almost under a spell.

“Get You Love Drunk Off My Humps.”

He can’t help but buy her expensive jewelry, bags, designer clothes, etc. – thinking this will make her give in to him.

However, the woman does not ask for these gifts.

“I say no but they keep giving.”





She also cannot be bought.

“You can look but you can’t touch or I’m a start some drama.”





“So don’t pull on my hand boy, you ain’t my man boy, I’m just trying to dance boy..”





If anything, it’s exposing a certain type of manin our society without being too serious. After all, she still accepts all of the lavish gifts, so no one is truly innocent here.

As we take a look into the lyrics of the popular Black Eyed Peas song…





Fergie goes on to mention the names of a few designers and clothing lines, all in which the boys are willing to buy for her —and were top notch during the time of the song’s release.

Can you name all five brands she mentions from the 2005 song?

1. Dolce & Gabbana

The first name on the list is certainly befitting.

The brand – founded in 1985 by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana – has remained one of the top fashion houses across the globe.

Although the once couple are no longer together romantically, they still remain in business – owning one of the most well-known brands in the world.

As of 2019, Dolce & Gabbana has an estimated company net worth of $1.14BillionUSD.

2. Fendi

As the eldest brand on the list, Fendi will come to celebrate its 95th birthday next year!

Its official Wikipedia page describes it as an:

“Italian luxury fashion house producing fur, ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, fragrances, eyewear, timepieces and accessories.”

Founded in Rome, in 1925 by: Adele Fendi, Edoardo Fendi.

As of 2019, Fendi is both a favorite of the couture runways and popular amongst the mainstream fashion world – as celebrities and fashion lovers alike sport the brand on a regular basis.

From pants, to sneakers, to boots, bags, sweaters, and even baby strollers – Fendi’s famous print can be found on a number of items, making it one of the most iconic fashion brands of today.

3. Donna Karan

Donna Karan is a fashion designer known for her comfortable, simple – yet elegant clothing. She gained notoriety with collections designed to give businesswomen an alternative to traditional business suits.

DKNY (Donna Karan New York) was founded in 1984 by Donna Karan.

Karan had launched DKNY as a women’s collection called Seven Easy Pieces that could translate easily from day to night. It was revolutionary at the time – due to the fact that women could wear something to work and then straight out at night.

The brand was highly profitable. So much so, in 2000, the brand along with Donna Karan’s mainstay line, sold to LVMH for $450 million.

Since, DKNY has confirmed that the it’s been sold to G-III Apparel Group for $650 million.

4. Seven7 Jeans

Seven7 Jeans, an abbreviation of 7 for All Mankind, is an American denim brand founded by Michael Glasser, Peter Koral, and Jerome Dahan in 2000. Their headquarters was in Vernon, California.

They began by designing women’s jeans. A men’s jeans line was introduced in fall 2002, and its Children Denim Collection for boys and girls in fall 2005. 7 for All Mankind also produces other clothing items such as skirts, shorts, and denim jackets.

The denim collection uses various pocket embroidery designs. The signature logo is found on their various styles. Their A-pocket jean consists of an A stitched on the pocket, at times even incorporating Swarovski Crystals. The Dojo jean consists of a 7 on the pocket, the Kate features V-shaped embroidery.

However, it is not always possible to determine the cut or fit by the pocket design alone.

Although no longer considered a top brand of today, the denim wear can still be purchased from a variety of stores and websites including their own official website.

5. True Religion

“In 2002, True Religion emerged onto the Los Angeles denim scene by blowing up the construction of the classic five-pocket jean. Industry-standard sewing machines couldn’t handle our designs, so we broke them apart and rebuilt them to produce our one-of-a-kind vision. With its five-needle thread attwo-stitch-per-inch process, our Super T stitch was instantly recognized for style that was unlike any other denim brand in the world.”

–TrueReligion.com

Under new owners, True Religion has recently been under construction. In attempts to reinvent itself, the latest 2019 campaign placed supermodel Bella Hadid as the face of the brand’s comeback.

The company is known for its signature jeans with a horseshoe printed on each of the pant’s back pockets.

