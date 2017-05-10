

You have an amazing voice, where did you learn to sing?

Thank you! I’ve kind of been singing since I learned to talk. Haha. It’s a talent I’ve been blessed with, that I have learned about and strengthened over the years. I sang in choir in elementary and all the groups in high school, and took my first voice lesson in college. Then learned the most from being out in the field, if you will, on Broadway, from the numerous talents and legends I’ve been fortunate enough to work with. I’ve been lucky, working on shows that really stretched & challenged me, both creatively & vocally.



How did Broadway come into your life?

When you graduate with a B. F. A. in Musical Theatre, it’s (fingers crossed) the natural progression. I grew up watching golden age musicals on VHS tapes, thinking “how fun would it be to do that for a living!” But not really knowing that it was attainable for me. I didn’t see my first Broadway show till my last year of high school, and was instantly like “ooohhhh, so people do do this for a living?!” Lol



Who are your favorite designers?

Christian Louboutin (need him in my life!) , Christian Siriano, Alice & Olivia, Zac Posen, Cushnie et Ochs, Kate Spade…



Any items in your closet you can’t live without?

SHOES. All my shoes. They can turn even the simplest outfit into something amazing. I like that I’m known for what shoes I wear. Makes it worth buying the ….. pairs that I have!



What is your schedule like, are you a morning or a night person?

Night person all the way! Me and mornings are occasional acquaintances… The night and I are best friends. I can’t get home and jump in the bed, I like to wind down and relax in my space.



Do you have any pets?

No. But I’m probably going to get myself a puppy for Christmas 🙂 I’ve wanted one for a while.



What do you do in your free time?

I really like to cook. Cooking is just another form of being creative. It’s fun, relaxing, and I love feeding my friends! I also LOVE movies! Going to the movies, renting on my Apple TV, watching Netflix. A couch, a good movie, and a glass of wine….



Who inspires you?

My dad, with all he’s been through, he’s still going strong with faith and love.



Do you have any advice for aspiring talent?

Know what you do, and do what you know. Don’t waste time trying to be an imitation of someone else, no matter how talented that “someone else” may be. Be confident in the fact that no one else can do what you do, that’s what makes you unique.