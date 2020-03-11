Tell us about your personal style.
I’d say my personal style is mostly street wear. I love to be
comfortable yet stylish. Think Hailey Bieber street wear. She’s
definitely the root of a lot of my inspo 🙂
What are your favorite designers for red carpet?
I live for a show stopping Versace gown. I also love a good, fun
Givenchy or Dior look. Depends on the event!
Tell us about your favorite hand bag.
I love the petite look of a YSL bag. A cute black YSL cross body
can finish any kind of look in my opinion. They’re not clunky yet
can fit the essentials (lipgloss, small wallet, touch up makeup).
For a larger bag, I’d go with a classic Louis Vuitton.
What is your favorite item in your closet?
For me, I love fall fashion. I’d say my favorite item has to be my
long, wool , olive green coat. Whether you’re cozy or dressy,
this coat polishes EITHER look. And it keeps me warm on cold
LA nights or trips back home to the east coast. I don’t leave on
trips without it!
Do you have a lot of shoes? Tell us about your
favorites.
UGH. SHOES. Shoes are my life. I’ll take a trip to the mall on
a hunt for clothes and end up leaving with a new pair of shoes
and nothing else LOL. I’d say my favorite dressy pair has to be
my white rustic Frye Sacha double zip bootie. I’d say for my
more relax, sneaker option would be my high top tan suede
adidas sneakers. Olive green is my favorite color and it has a
patch of olive green on the soul and looks SO good with muted
colors and yeezy type looks.
What is your favorite food?
PIZZA. Can’t live without it. Pepperoni and pineapple on the
whole thing. I always say, if I had to eat one meal for the rest
of my life, hands down, it’d be pizza. I just never get sick of it.
Tell us about your role of Jessie Havnell on Truth or
Dare.
This role is one of my favorites to date. It was a difficult role for
me to step into, as I felt like I was the opposite of Jessie. When
there’s a problem or things going wrong, I’m very much the
type to step up to the plate and find a solution. Jessie is very
emotional and would choose to back down to something she
didn’t want to do. So, for me, I had to find things that justified
why she acted the way she did in certain situations. I ended up
loving Jessie and understanding a lot about who I am through
her. That was a really cool experience.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love to hike/run. I find hiking or running clears my mind and
feels freeing. I look forward to my daily hike or run. When I’m
feeling a bit lazy, I like to hang out, drink coffee (an unhealthy
amount lol) and just lay in bed watching reality tv. Sounds
terrible but that’s where I find myself most relaxed.
What inspires you?
My family. They inspire me everyday. My parents work so
hard and support me and my dreams without fail. They have a
beautiful, loving marriage and love their kids to the ends of the
earth. My brother served in the Marines and there is nothing
more honorable to me than serving your country. My family
keeps me grounded, and they inspire me daily, reminding me
to never give up.
Do you have any pets?
I have one dog named Koda. She is the love of my life. She is
the sweetest little white Maltese poodle and she is the light of
my life, lol. She LOVES playing fetch. She can literally play fetch
all day, everyday. It’s insane, she never gets sick of it. She’s my
best friend and I couldn’t imagine my life without her.
What’s up next for you?
I have a Film called The Half Of It coming out in 2020 on Netflix
and I am SO excited for that. Working with Alice Wu was such
an amazing experience and the story is just so beautiful. I hope
everyone loves this film as much as I do.
Plug your social media
@alexxislemire on all platforms! New to Twitter, so give me a
follow on there! And I love to be a dork on Instagram so, I hope
you enjoy seeing that side of me!