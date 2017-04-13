How are you doing today?

I’m great! Shooting season 2 of Underground in HOT Savannah, very excited to share soon.

Tell us about your personal style?

I’m a jeans guy. G-Star Raw, Levi’s, casual with a bit of edge but when I’m out for an event I love to look sharp in a well-tailored blazer/suit/tux.

Who are your favorite ready to wear designers?

G-star Raw, John Varvatos, Zara, Suit Supply, J Crew. It’s hard to name them all because I pick and choose pieces from designers who excite me.

What are your choices of fashion for the red carpet?

Like I said, I love to look sharp. Very fitted. Classic. Then on some days, I want to push the envelope a bit with an outfit from Turk or Saint Laurent. I gotta keep you guessing. I want to wear things that have a bit of pop to them and allow me to have the best of all worlds.

What was is like coming from such a large family?

It’s interesting to say the least. I did learn a lot about finding my individuality. We aren’t close in age so we weren’t wearing each other’s clothes. I had a front row seat to learning from my siblings’ success and challenges. And from that, I learned who I wanted to be.

Tell us about your upcoming movie Loving for Focus Features?

Loving is about the landmark case Loving vs. Virginia. In which an interracial couple got married and were banned from living in the state of Virginia. That court ruling was one of the most important and powerful rulings in American history. I play Raymond Green who is Richard Loving’s best friend. It was a profound friendship, and a very unassuming one. We don’t show this in the film, but Richard actually died in Raymond’s arms. Loving is a beautiful and relevant film, and I’m proud to be a part of it.

What can we expect to see in season two of WGN’s Underground?

OHHH. I don’t think anyone is ready for season 2 of Underground. I’m so excited!! I can only say that this season is gut punching. It will challenge the way we’ve seen these main characters. So many brilliant themes this year that are so relevant to the times we are in. This season is bolder, bigger, an all-out brawl. We’re taking it the next level!

What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened to you on set?

On Jane, the Virgin my character has a death scene in which he is impaired by an ice sculpture. I had to balance my entire body using one leg while laying on a very fragile and freezing ice sculpture. It took everything in me to stop shaking so they could get the shot. It was amazing once it was all done. My leg grew three sizes that day.

What is your favorite color?

Blue. It covers the gambit of moods.

How about your favorite food?

Lasagna. Why did you ask me this question? Now all I want is lasagna right now. It’s so good and it’s also very hard to find great lasagna. And I can’t eat any of that because I’m shooting. WHY GOD WHY!!!

Where is your favorite place on Earth?

Wherever my wife is. When I’m with her places seem to come to life. Her energy and light bring out the beauty of a place.

Do you support any charities?

I’m working on it. My wife and I are interested in supporting causes against domestic violence, better educational outlets, and mentorships for young people of color.

Do you have any advice for new actors?

Don’t be in a rush to be successful or to get it right. Timing is everything, enjoy the process. I constantly thought I was ready for the next level and then when I got to the next level, I was ready. It’s funny how that works. If you’re meant to be an actor then you’ll be an actor. The question is are you willing to accept what that looks like in your life? It may not be red carpets, magazine spreads, and major awards but it may be you changing so many lives on stage or in schools. Your greatness isn’t dependent on your exposure but the effectiveness with which you sharpen the lives you touch. We’ve been called as artist to challenge the norm, to hold up a mirror and to give voice to the voiceless. So get to work, there’s a lot of people who need you.