Photo credit Noam Galai / Stringer
Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock
BTS – WINNER
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
Photo credit Emma McIntyre / Staff
Favorite Duo or Group Country
Dan + Shay – WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Photo credit Ethan Miller / Staff
Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock
Drake
Post Malone
Khalid – WINNER
Photo credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff
Favorite Male Artist Country
Kane Brown – WINNER
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Photo credit Kevin Winter / Staff
Favorite Artist Alternative Rock
Billie Eilish – WINNER
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Photo credit Rich Fury / Staff
Favorite Song Pop/Rock
Halsey – “Without Me” – WINNER
Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes”
Post Malone featuring Swae Lee – “Sunflower”
Photo credit JC Olivera / Stringer
Favorite Album Pop/Rock
Billie Eilish – WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Taylor Swift – Lover – WINNER
Photo credit Rich Fury / Staff
Favorite Album Country
Kane Brown – Experiment
Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood – Cry Pretty – WINNER
Photo credit Kevin Winter / Staff
Favorite Female Artist Country
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood – WINNER
Photo credit Noam Galai / Stringer
Favorite Social Artist
BTS – WINNER
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
EXO
Shawn Mendes
Photo credit Noam Galai / Stringer
Tour of the Year
BTS – WINNER
Ariana Grande
Elton John
Pink
Ed Sheeran
Photo credit JC Olivera / Stringer
Collaboration of the Year
Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga – “Shallow”
Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road”
Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – WINNER
Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower”
Photo credit JC Olivera / Stringer
New Artist Of The Year
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish – WINNER
Lizzo
Ella Mai
Lil Nas X
Photo credit Kevin Winter / Staff
Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Photo credit JC Olivera / Stringer
Favorite Music Video
Billie Eilish – “bad guy”
Ariana Grande – “7 rings”
Halsey – “Without Me”
Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road”
Taylor Swift – “You Need To Calm Down” – WINNER
Photo credit Rich Fury / Staff
Favorite Album Rap/Hip-Hop
Meek Mill – Championships
Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding – WINNER
Travis Scott – ASTROWORLD
Photo credit Scott Legato / Stringer
Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B – WINNER
Drake
Post Malone
Photo credit Kevin Winter / Staff
Artist of the Decade
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Photo credit Rich Fury / Staff
Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop
Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road” – WINNER
Post Malone – “Wow”
Travis Scott – “SICKO MODE”
Photo credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff
Favorite Song Country
Luke Combs – “Beautiful Crazy”
Dan + Shay – “Speechless” – WINNER
Blake Shelton – “God’s Country”
Photo credit Kevin Winter / Staff
Artist Of The Year
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Drake
Post Malone
Ariana Grande
Halsey