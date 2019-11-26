BTS

Photo credit Noam Galai / Stringer

Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock

BTS – WINNER
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco

Dan + Shay

Photo credit Emma McIntyre / Staff

Favorite Duo or Group Country

Dan + Shay – WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion

Khalid

Photo credit Ethan Miller / Staff

Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock

Drake
Post Malone
Khalid – WINNER

Kane Brown

Photo credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff

Favorite Male Artist Country

Kane Brown – WINNER
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett

Billie Eilish

Photo credit Kevin Winter / Staff

Favorite Artist Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish – WINNER
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco

Halsey

Photo credit Rich Fury / Staff

Favorite Song Pop/Rock

Halsey – “Without Me” – WINNER
Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes”
Post Malone featuring Swae Lee – “Sunflower”

Taylor Swift

Photo credit JC Olivera / Stringer

Favorite Album Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish – WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Taylor Swift – Lover – WINNER

Carrie Underwood

Photo credit Rich Fury / Staff

Favorite Album Country

Kane Brown – Experiment
Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood – Cry Pretty – WINNER

Carrie Underwood

Photo credit Kevin Winter / Staff

Favorite Female Artist Country

Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood – WINNER

BTS

Photo credit Noam Galai / Stringer

Favorite Social Artist

BTS – WINNER
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
EXO
Shawn Mendes

BTS

Photo credit Noam Galai / Stringer

Tour of the Year

BTS – WINNER
Ariana Grande
Elton John
Pink
Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Photo credit JC Olivera / Stringer

Collaboration of the Year

Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga – “Shallow”
Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road”
Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – WINNER
Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower”

Billie Eilish

Photo credit JC Olivera / Stringer

New Artist Of The Year

Luke Combs
Billie Eilish – WINNER
Lizzo
Ella Mai
Lil Nas X

Taylor Swift

Photo credit Kevin Winter / Staff

Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift – WINNER

Taylor Swift

Photo credit JC Olivera / Stringer

Favorite Music Video

Billie Eilish – “bad guy”
Ariana Grande – “7 rings”
Halsey – “Without Me”
Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road”
Taylor Swift – “You Need To Calm Down” – WINNER

Post Malone

Photo credit Rich Fury / Staff

Favorite Album Rap/Hip-Hop

Meek Mill – Championships
Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding – WINNER
Travis Scott – ASTROWORLD

Cardi B

Photo credit Scott Legato / Stringer

Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B – WINNER
Drake
Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Photo credit Kevin Winter / Staff

Artist of the Decade

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Lil Nas X

Photo credit Rich Fury / Staff

Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road” – WINNER
Post Malone – “Wow”
Travis Scott – “SICKO MODE”

Dan + Shay

Photo credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff

Favorite Song Country

Luke Combs – “Beautiful Crazy”
Dan + Shay – “Speechless” – WINNER
Blake Shelton – “God’s Country”

Taylor Swift

Photo credit Kevin Winter / Staff

Artist Of The Year

Taylor Swift – WINNER
Drake
Post Malone
Ariana Grande
Halsey

